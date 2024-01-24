Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $250.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.