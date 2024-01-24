Larson Financial Group LLC Has $323,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

KLA Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $619.33 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $628.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $564.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.