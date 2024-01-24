Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 231 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $252.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.69. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $253.24.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.