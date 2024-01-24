Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period.

Shares of IYY opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $92.99 and a 12-month high of $118.61.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

