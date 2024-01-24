Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Frontline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.