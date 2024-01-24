Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $472.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.83.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

