Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. 1,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 14,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

