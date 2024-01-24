Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.13% of Lear worth $88,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,288,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $63,478,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after buying an additional 344,005 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.85. 64,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,064. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.