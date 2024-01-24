LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 176,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock worth $164,194,385. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LZ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

