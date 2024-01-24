Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.52

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.52 and last traded at $111.37, with a volume of 73572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Leidos Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,042,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 12.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after buying an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 36.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after buying an additional 479,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

