Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) vs. Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Critical Contrast

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Lemonade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -64.12% -32.41% -15.67% Safety Insurance Group 3.47% 2.83% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 4 0 0 1.57 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lemonade and Safety Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lemonade currently has a consensus target price of $13.29, suggesting a potential downside of 22.69%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Risk and Volatility

Lemonade has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and Safety Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $256.70 million 4.68 -$297.80 million ($3.73) -4.61 Safety Insurance Group $797.56 million 1.49 $46.56 million $2.11 38.02

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Lemonade on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella and business owner policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

