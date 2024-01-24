Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 7.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.88. 2,202,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,330,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAC. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Up 4.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,549.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 20.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 98.5% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 61,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 22.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.