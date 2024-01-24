Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

LYG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 9,520,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,880. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

