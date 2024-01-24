Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$172.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on L. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.86.

Shares of L traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$135.62. The company had a trading volume of 204,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,324. The stock has a market cap of C$42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.61. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$136.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.23 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.289604 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier bought 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$121.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,433,868.51. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier bought 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$121.18 per share, with a total value of C$1,433,868.51. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. 54.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

