Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Lockheed Martin worth $168,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after buying an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.69.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $437.74. 575,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

