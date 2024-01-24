Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $508.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $540.00 to $508.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.85.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.54. The company had a trading volume of 982,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,933. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

