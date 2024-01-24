Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.44

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $73.41, with a volume of 28030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

Several research analysts have commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Loews by 2.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

