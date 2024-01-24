Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

