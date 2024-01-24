Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.