Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Coupang were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $2,729,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth $26,459,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coupang by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in Coupang by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,748,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock valued at $461,800,170. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.