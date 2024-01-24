Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.9 %

SJM stock opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,187.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

