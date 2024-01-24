Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in eBay were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in eBay by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.9 %

eBay stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

