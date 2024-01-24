Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,097 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

PBT opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $724.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

