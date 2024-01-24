Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 120 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

