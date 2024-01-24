Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,431 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

