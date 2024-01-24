Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 400 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

