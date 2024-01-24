Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 6,016 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

