Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $117.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.80.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

