Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 141,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,903,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of ONB opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

