LSV Asset Management Has $122.09 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 4,988.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,090,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,891,840 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.76% of CNH Industrial worth $122,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 74,610 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 2,251,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,225,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

