LSV Asset Management Has $145.33 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $145,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,763,969. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

