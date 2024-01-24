LSV Asset Management Has $159.98 Million Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,078,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413,304 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.88% of Amkor Technology worth $159,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock worth $842,513 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

AMKR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 101,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,885. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.