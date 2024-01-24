LSV Asset Management Has $89.64 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of PayPal worth $89,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. 7,259,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,727,035. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

