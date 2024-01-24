LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.37% of Avnet worth $148,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. 54,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,279. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

