LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485,970 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in California Resources were worth $164,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

California Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CRC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. 41,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.