LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.39% of Cirrus Logic worth $96,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.7 %

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.