LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,437 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.31% of Lennar worth $99,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lennar by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $146.16. 368,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,802. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $156.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

