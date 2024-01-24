LSV Asset Management Sells 130,113 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,113 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.48% of American Financial Group worth $140,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $94,625,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 361,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,078,000 after purchasing an additional 356,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267 in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AFG traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

