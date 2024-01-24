LSV Asset Management Sells 141,535 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141,535 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.87% of Quest Diagnostics worth $119,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.64. The stock had a trading volume of 142,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,847. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

