LSV Asset Management Sells 27,900 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $93,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after acquiring an additional 321,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after buying an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,446,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,627,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 93,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,722. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

