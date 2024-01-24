LSV Asset Management Sells 325,852 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,828,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,852 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in APA were worth $116,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in APA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on APA from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

APA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. 1,872,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,307. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.