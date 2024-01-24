Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $2.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.09.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
