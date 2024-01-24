Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $2.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

