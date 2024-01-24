LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Reduced by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

