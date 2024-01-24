Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $165.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.