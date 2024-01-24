Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

