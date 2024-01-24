Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 119 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clorox by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $143.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.24. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 211.02, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

