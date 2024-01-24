Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 248 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 55.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

