Main Street Research LLC Acquires 61,545 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor makes up 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC owned about 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.5 %

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

