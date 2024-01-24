Main Street Research LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8,489.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 69,355 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $4,694,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 803,247 shares of company stock worth $272,507,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $9.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,644,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,853,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $396.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.