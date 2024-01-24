Main Street Research LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,054,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,118. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $491.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

